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The New Deniers
It was about time the cabal got to wear their own pejorative.
Jun 14
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environMENTAL
103
37
15
May 2026
The Strange Bedfellows Big Tech Made (Pt. 2)
Outside environmental carpetbaggers pretending to care about people and property rights take advantage of locals' anger.
May 31
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environMENTAL
29
12
1
The Strange Bedfellows Big Tech Made (Pt. 1)
An alliance between two groups with diametrically opposed views on energy and the environment wasn’t on somebody’s Bingo card.
May 30
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environMENTAL
37
19
3
Implausible Deniability
The scary “business as usual” CO2 emissions scenario that was never plausible just got buried, but you wouldn’t know it by the cabal and legacy media.
May 16
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environMENTAL
77
25
12
April 2026
Outmaneuvered
A recent Supreme Court decision. A decades old Superfund cleanup liability case. What do they have in common? State climate litigants are about to find…
Apr 30
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environMENTAL
108
36
11
The Art of the Blockade
Trump's kinetic conflicts in Venezuela and Iran are a signal to China about unresolved economic matters.
Apr 19
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environMENTAL
77
39
5
March 2026
Decades in Days
One month into the war in Iran, the world sits at a dangerous, second inflection point.
Mar 31
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environMENTAL
96
54
8
Not Laffan Now
One serious attack on a single Middle East LNG export facility and the EU's self-inflicted energy crisis gets even worse.
Mar 11
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environMENTAL
128
63
12
February 2026
Scotch Double
Lee Zeldin and the Trump Administration choose to wrestle with the law, not the lab coats, and try to kill two birds with one shot.
Feb 28
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environMENTAL
60
24
4
Misinvestment, Disinvestment, Malinvestment
The logical end of years of "misinformation, disinformation and malinformation" on energy and climate change.
Feb 17
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environMENTAL
127
74
21
Little Green Guy Gets a Sister
environMENTAL has a new sister publication. Welcome to Totemtik.
Feb 7
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environMENTAL
38
14
3
January 2026
It’s Not the Geology
As even the IEA grudgingly admits in its most recent report, we’re finally getting past "peak oil" pablum.
Jan 31
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environMENTAL
95
46
9
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