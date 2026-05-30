environMENTAL

environMENTAL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
carbonates's avatar
carbonates
May 30

One thing I have noticed is a similarity in the behavior of Big Tech and Big Oil when defending their own development. They are too often silent about what actually creates the need for their products. Figures I have seen say only 15% of usage of datacenters is for AI, yet the opponents use AI as the boogeyman. Perhaps if Big Tech pointed out that all those phones ya'll carry around and never stop looking at are actually what is creating the need for datacenters (20-40% of usage), and also point out that all those streaming services that are replacing broadcast and cable television are another huge chunk, with the rest being used by industry for cloud services, people might realize they themselves have created this dragon that they seek to kill.

Reply
Share
1 reply by environMENTAL
Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
May 30

Thanks for the writeup, very interesting. There is no obvious correct answer, only a question of the tradeoffs that will be acceptable to both sides. I imagine this winds up at USSC

Reply
Share
4 replies by environMENTAL and others
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 environMENTAL · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture