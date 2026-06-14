environMENTAL

environMENTAL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
2d

Michael Mann, Al Gore, and all the other green grifters got rich selling apocalyptic “climate change.” At the same time, much of the legacy news media were paid to hire “climate change” and “energy transition” “reporters,” more accurately described as propagandists. Add to all of them the socialists who saw the whole “climate change” agenda as an avenue to impose socialism/Marxism/communism, and you’ve got a lot of people who had a vested interest in the worst case scenario. No way they’re giving up the gravy train without a fight, denial, and outright lies.

After what, fifty years of this sh*t, should we really be surprised?

Reply
Share
4 replies by environMENTAL and others
Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
2d

It strikes me that these deniers are ripe for a lawsuit. after all, without RCP8.5, would the world have wasted $5 trillion on this nonsense? every taxpayer in the US should sue the UN and each of those organizations for that $5 trillion in wasted resources in a giant class action.

Reply
Share
12 replies by environMENTAL and others
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 environMENTAL · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture