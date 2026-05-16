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dave walker
May 16

Accountability has been gone for decades when it comes to climate hysteria. Not a single radical claim has come true, yet climate hysteria continues as many sheeple prefer apathy over reality. Trillions and trillions of dollars wasted, for sure, and how many natural resources are being squandered as well? An awful lot 🥲

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1 reply by environMENTAL
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New Scott
May 16

Some people are too far gone

https://x.com/mazemoore/status/2055376238345076837/video/1?s=46

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1 reply by environMENTAL
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