environMENTAL

environMENTAL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
1d

Much to the dismay of the Ecofacsists and green grifters, Big Tech has learned the fundamental rule of life. Reality always trumps ideology.

Reply
Share
2 replies by environMENTAL and others
Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
18h

Wow, the length and breadth of your scholarship is a sight to behold, Environmental. I am going to start a Tribute to you and your remarkable work.

Reply
Share
3 replies by environMENTAL and others
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 environMENTAL · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture