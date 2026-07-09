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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
3hEdited

The green dreams remind me of the sign hanging in the bar at Up the Creek raw bar in Aplachicola FL. “Free Beer, Tomorrow”. It’s always going to be the savior, tomorrow. Reality is difficult to escape……. Just like physics. Good luck and enjoy the trip, the world will be here when you return 🙏🇺🇸

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Tom's avatar
Tom
39m

Coal is not a hydrocarbon.

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