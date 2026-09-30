“War is the unfolding of miscalculations.” – Barbara Tuchman

Much has been written about whether China is a big winner or loser as a result of Trump’s war in Iran. But the world’s second largest economy has managed through the largest oil crisis in world history, in a war the U.S. started in the region where 50% of its oil imports are sourced seems to us the more interesting question.

The world’s second largest economy and largest oil importer is weathering the largest oil crisis in history in a fashion few would have predicted given the fact set at the start of the war in Iran. As the world’s largest producer of oil and natural gas, the situation was far easier for the U.S. by comparison.

On a recent episode of the Columbia Energy Exchange podcast, guests Erica Downs and Michal Meidan discussed their recent blogpost for the Columbia Center on Global Energy Policy (CGEP) about how the world’s largest oil importer is managing its way through a war in a region constraining half of its supply. Downs is a senior research scholar focusing on China at CGEP and a former CIA energy analyst. Meidan is head of China energy research at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. Their analysis finds that (emphasis added):

“China was able to reduce its crude oil imports in the second quarter of 2026 by about 30% or 3.5 million barrels per day. Our analysis shows that it was roughly divided between tapping into oil inventories and reduced refining runs...

..if you look from February levels to April or May, it’s close to five million barrels a day that declined.”

According to the Energy Institute’s 2026 Statistical Review of Energy, China produced 4.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025 and consumed 17.3 million bpd.

A nearly 5 million bpd reduction represents a 38% reduction on 13 million bpd of oil imports, in the world’s second largest economy. Other analysis puts the figure closer to 11 million bpd just prior to the Iran war which would make the percentage even higher. Consider the consequences of a loss of even 3.5 million bpd to the U.S. economy.

China’s ~1.4 billion barrel oil reserve was a factor, but according to Downs and Michal, not as critical as most anticipated. They calculate that China did not begin tapping that reserve until May or June, with a high estimate of only 100 million barrels initially.

Downs and Michal’s analysis finds that changes in the amount of oil China put into storage accounted for more than half of the decline, with reductions in crude for refinery runs – driven by squeezed margins from higher crude prices - making up the rest. Regarding stockpiling/storage, as their CGEP blogpost notes:

“Based on official Chinese data (production, net imports, and refinery runs), monthly changes in the implied amount of oil being stockpiled accounts for more than half of the decline in China’s crude oil imports. Not only did China not stockpile the 1.57 million bpd of crude it put into storage in Q2 2025, but China also withdrew 363,000 bpd in Q2 2026. The combined 1.93 million bpd is 54% of the decline in China’s Q2 2026 net crude oil imports.”

Regarding refinery runs, Downs and Michal find:

“The second contributor is reduced refinery throughput. In Q2 2026, refinery runs averaged 12.8 million bpd, a 1.6 million bpd reduction from Q2 2025. In June alone, Chinese refiners cut runs by 18% year-over-year (-2.7 million bpd) to 12.5 million bpd, their lowest since January–February 2020. Refiners have cut throughputs for several reasons: First, the loss of crude supplies from the Gulf, alongside rising oil and shipping prices, disincentivized runs. Second, with Beijing reportedly reluctant to allow refiners to draw down crude stocks early in the crisis, refiners reduced their operating rates.”

Behavior modification played a role, in a manner that the government of the man who started the war in Iran does not have the luxury to impose. As Downs noted on the Columbia Energy Exchange podcast:

“..One of the tools that Beijing was able to deploy to help cushion the blow of the Hormuz disruptions on Chinese consumers has to do with the ability to set prices for diesel and gasoline. In normal times, China sets prices, prices fluctuate in line with fluctuations in global crude prices. But because these are state set prices, the government can step in in emergency situations. And what we did see is that Beijing did not allow a full pass through of the international crude prices.. If you look at the levels at which they set prices, they were still higher than before the war. So, consumers were feeling higher prices at the pump..”

Downs and Michal note use of EVs, EV taxis and subways and rail systems were among consumer responses to the higher prices.

Pundits attribute China’s billion-plus barrel reserve build up to several factors. Discounted barrels of Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan crude made pricing attractive. The buildup gave China market leverage in times of crude disruption to reduce reliance on imports, and security of supply given its reliance on seaborne crude through the Straits of Hormuz and Malaca. In 2024, Chinese national oil companies were directed to add emergency oil to commercial stockpiles, a policy measure that extended strategic reserves from Chinese state geologic storage dedicated and tanks by turning refinery and corporate inventories into a second strategic layer. Geopolitical resilience

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), China added 1.1 million bpd to its stockpiles throughout 2025. Geopolitically, we take the view that the additional ~400 million barrels that brought China’s total reserves to ~1.4 billion barrels by the time Trump launched the war in Iran was insurance against any actions Trump might take in his second term. Seven months into the war, we continue to wonder whether Xi suspected, or somehow had intelligence, about Trump’s plans in Venezuela and/or Iran.

What can be learned from China’s response in terms of the geopolitics of oil? And how does that lesson translate in the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China? This is a story about resources, but oil isn’t the only one.

We begin by summarizing the timing key actions in the U.S. and China’s trade war critical to our story. In the wake of Trump’s Tariff Tantrums in the first few months of his second term, in April 2025, China responded by putting seven critical rare-earth categories - samarium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, and yttrium, including associated compounds, metals, and magnets - under “export license” controls.

In May, after U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods had climbed to 145 percent, and Chinese tariffs on U.S. goods had reached 125 percent, Trump and Xi decided to turn down the heat. In a 90-day de-escalation, Trump cut U.S. tariff rates on Chinese imports to 30 percent from 145 percent. Xi cut its China’s rate on U.S. imports to 10 percent from 125 percent.

In addition, China committed to remove the “non-tariff” countermeasures (the export license controls) imposed in April – which U.S. officials understood to include the impediments to rare-earth exports. In practice, China continued to use those license controls to slow walk rare earth shipments to the U.S., continuing to choke off supply of the materials critical to American auto, electronics, defense production, and technology industries.

Trump then added his own export-control countermeasures in May 2025, restricting shipments of U.S. goods including semiconductor-design software, aircraft, and other items to China. After two days of high-level U.S.-China trade talks in London in June produced a framework – which Trump described as a “deal” - to expedite U.S. shipment of critical rare earths in return for U.S., the Associated Press reported that “In return, Trump said, the U.S. will stop efforts to revoke the visas of Chinese nationals on U.S. college campuses.”

In effect, China changed its posture enough to resume or accelerate some rare earth flows but retained the underlying export-control architecture and the capacity to use it as leverage.

Then, on October 9th last year, China announced a broader, more restrictive package (adding rare-earth elements such as holmium and others, technology/equipment controls, and extraterritorial rules). These were set to take effect in stages.

At the end of October, Trump and Xi met in Busan, South Korea where the two reached a temporary agreement. Xi agreed to suspend the expansive October 9 controls and ease the risk of supply interruptions in rare earths and magnets. Trump agreed to suspend implementation of the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) “Affiliates Rule” (also called the 50% ownership/penetration rule) that would have broadened Entity List restrictions to majority-owned subsidiaries of listed Chinese firms, and to temporarily refrain from applying expanded U.S. export-control measures to a much larger set of Chinese-linked firms.

That one-year agreement expires on November 10, 2026.

Neodymium dropped ~15% within two weeks of the October 9th export controls. Following the trade agreement reached by the parties at Busan, the price jumped by ~70% in four months.

Which brings us to the problem for Trump and the U.S., and the recent meeting between he and Xi in Washington, DC.

China’s actions managing its oil consumption during the war in Iran has shown Trump that it cannot be easily leveraged by virtue of its oil import dependence, at least over the short-term. That reality has significant geopolitical implications, particularly given that China controls the world’s choke point for the critical steps that turn rare earths from dirt into valuable products.

Rare earth elements (REE) exist in many places throughout the world, including in the U.S and Canada. In the U.S., most REE are produced from bastnasite or monazite deposits. America’s largest source, Mountain Pass mine, produces material from the former while the latter are generally sourced as a by-product of heavy mineral sands mining in Florida and Georgia.

In some things, possession is 90% of the law. But not REE. The final steps of separation and refining are effectively the possession.

The United States is a material miner of rare-earth concentrate but a very small separator/refiner by comparison to China. Mountain Pass mine in California, the only scaled rare earth mining, separation and refining operation of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, has been expanding. But American separation and refining capacity remains a pittance compared to Chinas.

The U.S. produced about 45,000 metric tons (MT) of rare-earth-oxide (REO) equivalent mineral concentrate in 2024. China reported 270,000 MT under its production quota, roughly six times the U.S. total.

Most of the countries that produce REE send their crushed/beneficiated material or mineral concentrate to China for the critical steps of separation and refining. China performs roughly 85%–91% of global rare-earth separation and refining. For magnet rare earths—especially neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium—the International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that China accounted for 91% of global refined output in 2024. According to IEA, growing refining output in places such as the United States and Malaysia may have cut the current share to ~85% by now, but the U.S. still represents a small fraction of global supply.

Downstream of separation and refining, China dominates the production of rare earth metals, alloys, and magnets, producing 94% of the world’s sintered permanent magnets in 2024. These are the high-performance magnets widely used in EV motors, wind turbines, electronics, and many defense applications.

There is currently no optionality for the U.S. automotive, defense, industry, electronics, and high-tech industries, all of whom are dependent on China’s separation and refining and much of its alloying and magnet production. Worse, at least two (and probably more) practical realities that will not be overcome any time soon mean that no meaningful relief is on the short- or medium-term horizon.

First, rare earth mining, separation and refining are among the world’s dirtiest mining and processing operations on the planet. Mining is very hard on the environment (specifically, soil, surface water, and groundwater) but rare earths are a special breed. Because they exist at very low concentrations, their mining produces large volumes of tailings and milling residues. This means very large, long-lived tailings impoundments, risks of dam failure, and surface and groundwater impacts. Acid mine drainage is an issue with mining for rare earth elements as it is with most hard rock mining. But rare earth mining has an additional environmental problem in that monazite and some other rare-earth minerals commonly have fellow travelers like thorium, uranium or radium that require special handling of mine tailings and milling residues.

The beneficiated ores and concentrates that reach the separation and refining plants do not contain separated neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, or other rare earth elements, but rather a mix of the desirable metals. Separation involves repeated series of solvent extraction using acids, alkalis, extractants, diluents, precipitants, and reagents for pH adjustment and impurity removal. These series can run many tens or hundreds of stages, where operators control acidity, extractant concentration, temperature, and the stripping solution to sharpen the distinct separation.

Solid and liquid waste streams and wastewater from these operations usually contain things you do not want in soil, surface water, or groundwater, or in your drinking water or back yard. Salts, acids, dissolved metals, sulfates, ammonium, residual organic and chemical compounds, and metals including naturally occurring radioactive material are part of the bargain for your wind turbines, EV motors, electronics, and guided missiles.

And that’s just the separation. Refining like all metals is itself a nasty process, one most western nations have happily outsourced to China and the rest of the developing world. REEs require heat – electrolysis of molten rare-earth chlorides or metallothermic reduction using reagents such as calcium or lithium – for conversion and the metallurgy required to make magnets and other finished products.

Doomberg has repeatedly made the comment on podcasts that for dirty, intensive industrial practices that make key products or commodities, the west has an inherent disadvantage (paraphrasing) versus China: “when your competitor’s idea of a wastewater treatment plant is a pipe or ditch to the nearest river, you’re simply unable to compete.”

More than a decade ago, the New York Times published a critical look at China’s environmental mess in relation to rare earth mining, separation, and refining. China’s own scientific research community produced a 2025 study of pollution in soil, water, and vegetables in a rare earth mining area in Ganzhou and evaluated the associated health risks to the local population.

All this adds up to the first problem for the U.S., Europe, and other advanced nations for which rare earths are industrially and economically critical, even those fortunate enough like the U.S. to have domestic or friend-shored economically viable deposits.

Nations that take ten years or more from permitting to operation just for a copper or gold mine are not going to water down their environmental laws and regulations to accommodate rare earth mining, separation and refining no matter how critical they may be for domestic economic or national security purposes. Environmental non-governmental organizations (ENGOs), attorneys, and the court system all make certain of that.

The result is that the capital expenditures and the ongoing environmental management system costs required to meet western environmental standards would render any new facilities with the scale necessary to neutralize China’s stranglehold on the rare earth separation and refining supply chain in America, Canada, or Europe uncompetitive.

The second practical reality has to do with labor. China has a labor advantage that the west will not overcome, and it is likely particularly acute regarding hazardous and/or “dirty” industrial occupations like rare earth mining, separation, and refining.

In America, Canada, and Europe those jobs would require higher pay, overtime, with benefits. The occupations would be highly regulated by federal and state worker protection laws (e.g., OSHA/MSHA in the U.S.). We estimate that western employers would have to pay $25–$45 per hour more on a fully loaded cost basis than those same positions in Chinese separations and extraction plants and mines.

It is hard to see U.S. companies signing up to climb those hills, recognizing that their first commercial sales might not take place for a decade, if, the project succeeds running the permitting and ENGO legal gauntlets, and knowing that China can simply flood the market with lower priced materials to destroy their investment. Surely a few people like Chris Wright and others in the administration understand these practical realities.

On February 27th this year, the price of neodymium hit $1,155,000 Chinese Yuan/metric ton (~US$172,000/mt), the second highest price on record. The previous high occurred in February 2022, during the Covid-19(84) economic recovery, when automobile and wind turbine demand rebounded while supply-chain constraints and Chinese market conditions created a rare-earth and magnet-material squeeze.

In the graph above, we denoted the October 9th date China imposed more restrictive rare earth packages and October 30th – the date of the agreement at the meeting between Trump and Xi in Busan. In what we’re sure is a remarkable coincidence, Trump launched the war in Iran the day after the second highest clearing price ever for neodymium.

Which brings us to Trump’s meetings with Xi in DC last week. In advance of the meeting, Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the United States, published an article in the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily setting out four Chinese “red lines.” He listed Taiwan independence, democracy and human rights, China’s development path and political system, and its (technological) development rights as “off the table” before the discussions.

The official readouts from both leaders noted the meeting produced a framework for a more stable bilateral relationship, reciprocal tariff adjustments on $30 billion of goods and trade in each direction, counternarcotics cooperation, and an AI dialogue and incident channel. The parties agreed to some limited, common language on Iran and freedom of international waterways (read: the Straits of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb).

China’s list included eight points. The Trump administration took the liberty of adding a few items that were not included in the official Chinese readouts. One of those noted that “Following President Trump’s revival of the U.S. coal industry, China will import at least 10 million metric tons of coal from the United States in 2027 and again 2028.” Another read:

“The United States and China continue to work on U.S. concerns regarding supply chain shortages related to rare earths and other critical minerals, with the goal of ensuring shipment levels return to appropriate levels.”

The Trump administration reportedly wanted the Busan agreement, in particular its REE provisions – extended for a year. Many pundits expected Xi would agree to something between six months and a year.

Instead, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that “We will extend what we call the ‘Busan Agreement’… until Jan. 10.” America’s soybean farmers are worried, and with good reason. But soybeans are not the real leverage China is using in this economic war.

At this writing, we can find no official readout from Chinese sources that Xi actually agreed to extend the Busan agreement to January 10. But assume for a moment it is accurate. Ask yourself why Xi would only give Trump sixty days instead of six months or a year?

We close by returning to the bewilderment we expressed in April about why a President in Trump’s position would engage in a war in Iran (emphasis added):

“For six weeks we have watched the events unfolding in Iran, Israel, Lebanon and throughout the Persian Gulf wondering why U.S. President Donald Trump would pursue a war in Iran at this moment in time. Considering the risks to his agenda (and worse, Republican control of the House of Representatives and the Senate this November) if things go badly, the rewards he seeks surely must have larger domestic implications than the defense of Israel and throttling Iran’s nuclear aspirations and sponsorship of regional terrorism.”

In the mental model we articulated in The Art of the Blockade, Trump’s war in Iran is about leverage over China via its oil imports. Venezuela and Iran accounted for ~2mm bpd of the 13mm bpd China imports. Going to war in Iran to constrain and drive up the cost of its Middle Eastern sources would impact another ~50% of that total.

Neither China nor the U.S. wants a direct military conflict, both preferring economic warfare instead. Trump believes oil is China’s Achilles heel. Xi knows rare earth minerals are America’s.

You know I know that you know, right? | Shutterstock

We hold the view that Trump intended to show Xi who had the upper hand in an ongoing trade war by constraining Venezuelan and then Iranian oil. He launched the war in Iran under the auspices of eliminating Iran’s nuclear threat, its regional sponsorship of terror, defending its ally Israel, and whatever other objectives he stated as a non-tariff measure to gain leverage over Xi in the trade war he created.

Except it didn’t work. And worse, it backfired.

Surely Trump did not intend to light the world’s oil, refined products and liquified natural gas (LNG) markets on fire with the war in Iran. Bombing the kingdom come out of Iran’s nuclear weapons facilities while blockading sanctioned Iranian oil, all under the façade of cutting off financing for those facilities and regional terrorism, would have been enough to gain the leverage he was seeking.

But Iran’s drone and precision ballistic missile capabilities and stockpiles said otherwise and turned the Persian Gulf and now the southern Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait into war zones instead, creating the largest global oil crisis in history in the process. Sitting on 1.4 billion barrels of reserves, with the ability to throttle imports and control domestic demand, Xi was happy to sit back for a few months, provide China’s ally Iran targeting and other support, and watch the U.S. drain billions of dollars’ worth of missile defense systems, expending millions in each barrage shooting down things worth a few tens of thousands. It is not obvious to us that “Taiwan independence” even needed to be stated in advance of Trump’s recent meeting with Xi.

If our mental model is correct, rather than gaining leverage over Xi and China in the U.S. - China trade war and strengthening his bargaining position with regard to critical REE, so far, the consequences of Trump’s war in Iran have accomplished the opposite. And an about face in a previously steadfast Trump position days before their recent meeting in Washington, DC seems to suggest both Trump and Xi understand this without saying it in front of the cameras. Days before their DC meeting, Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle:

“If China wanted to come in and open a plant to build their cars here, I’d be OK with it. Japan does it, but they hire our people. The big thing is they hire our people.”

You will have to forgive us for wondering whether Trump’s comments about Chinese EVs twelve days before the DC summit means he privately concedes the power dynamic has flipped, and his entire plan for securing REE by using oil as leverage has been turned against him.

Our mental model could be completely wrong, but we’ll need a lot more than Scott Bessent’s comments or Trump’s Truth Social posts to discard it. In the meantime, Xi and China appear to hold the Trump card with REE, and domestic sources aren’t an option for America.

There are about one hundred days between now and January 10. They are certain to be as interesting as the last hundred.

“Like” this post or we’ll tell U.S. Geological Survey your house sits on top of a neodymium deposit.

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