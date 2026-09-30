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Waspi, Kevin G's avatar
Waspi, Kevin G
Oct 1

"First, rare earth mining, separation and refining are among the world’s dirtiest mining and processing operations on the planet. Mining is very hard on the environment (specifically, soil, surface water, and groundwater) but rare earths are a special breed. Because they exist at very low concentrations, their mining produces large volumes of tailings and milling residues."

An excellent START in the discussion of how producing "earth friendly" devices like windmills and EVs, much less solar panels and storage batteries is a total scam. If the proponents of these had to account for their impact to the environment like the ridiculous Scope 1 (direct emissions), Scope 2, (indirect emissions), and Scope 3 (value chain emissions) like those who produce carbon dioxide do, the Gaia worshipers would set their pink hair on fire and tear it out by the fist fulls.

Few people want to know how outsourcing this business to China has any impact on the environment. So, here's your test. Travel to any major city in China, stay at the most expensive hotels, and you still will not be able to drink the water that comes out of the faucets. Bottled water will be provided for drinking mainly because it is imported from another country that has not despoiled the environment.

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G Wilbur's avatar
G Wilbur
Oct 2

Two suggestions on why the Iran war might been impactful on China. The first is that China was importing sanctioned oil at bargain prices. Now they are paying market price. This has been a large China subsidy. The second is that as the world pays more for oil, a lot goes to the US. And those $$ will reduce the capacity of those buyers to buy stuff from China. Hence China has been reducing prices to keep selling.

Finally, it has become much more common for China to be called out on its support for Russia and Iran lately as they have been struggling more.

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