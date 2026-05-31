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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
May 31

Thanks again, terrific writeup here. My take is this is going to turn into a federal issue because of national security. the recognition that the US cannot continue to lag in its electricity development and transmission will be declared a national emergency and override the protests. One need only look at those charts showing China's electricity growth and the US growth and consider how both parties will be disposed to making sure China doesn't expand its current dominance.

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Meredith Angwin's avatar
Meredith Angwin
May 31

Thank you for this write-up. In "Shorting" I write about how RECs fuel the growth of renewables. RECs are a government-sanctioned way to mislead regular people.

There is no perfect way to regulate utilities. As I have written, however, RTOs can be far more secretive than state-level PUCs. In general, an RTO does not have to hold public hearings. It does not have to issue anything that resembles an Integrated Resource Plan. Supposedly, the Market will decide all. No citizen oversight needed.

If there is an answer, it would be transparency plus responsiveness to local concerns.

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