“No matter what political reasons are given for war, the underlying reason is always economic.” — A.J.P. Taylor (Historian)

For six weeks we have watched the events unfolding in Iran, Israel, Lebanon and throughout the Persian Gulf wondering why U.S. President Donald Trump would pursue a war in Iran at this moment in time. Considering the risks to his agenda (and worse, Republican control of the House of Representatives and the Senate this November) if things go badly, the rewards he seeks surely must have larger domestic implications than the defense of Israel and throttling Iran’s nuclear aspirations and sponsorship of regional terrorism.

In Venezuela, Trump authorized “lethal force against narcoterrorists to stop the flow of deadly drugs into this country” followed by “an extraordinary military operation in support of law enforcement to bring outlaw dictator Maduro to justice.” But, as a practical matter, the operation carried little domestic political risk.

You can choose to accept the administration’s justifications at face value or not. But we believe energy – primarily, but not exclusively, U.S. energy security - drove the military action to remove Maduro.

Thanks to American hydraulic fracturing (aka “fracking”) innovations, the U.S. produces enormous amounts of light (high API) oils that render large fractions of gasoline, with lesser but still respectable yields of jet fuel and kerosene. And they produce substantial fractions of naphtha, a key petrochemical feedstock, and light olefins and aromatics critical to a variety of plastics, synthetic rubbers, nylons, and solvents, as well as propane and butane.

But they produce lower volumes of diesel and even lower fractions of fuel oil and heavy residuals like asphalt and petcoke. Yet all of these are critically important to the U.S. economy.

Heavier crudes contain more long chain hydrocarbons, and they render higher fractions of “middle distillates” like diesel, jet fuel, and kerosene in American refineries. But the U.S. has largely depleted its reserves of heavier crudes after ~100 years of domestic production, and today about 70% of U.S. refineries are optimized for heavier crudes than the U.S. now produces, especially most Gulf coast refineries.

The Gulf Coast Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD), one of five across the U.S., happens to account for around half of U.S. refining capacity and produces more than half of the nation’s diesel and jet fuel. And to optimize their middle distillate production, PADD 3 refiners on the Gulf coast (and others) need heavier crudes to blend with U.S. light shale oil from fracking.

As a result, around 60% of U.S. crude imports are heavier forms, mostly from Canada and Mexico. Venezuela happens to have a lot (~300 billion barrels worth, proven) of heavy crude.

Venezuela’s production had declined from around 3.5-4 million barrels per day (bpd) at its peak in the late 1990s to ~850,000 bpd by the end of 2025. But about 125,000 bpd was still going to U.S. Gulf coast refiners prior to the U.S. military operation that removed Maduro from power in January this year, most via Chevron, the only U.S. oil major remaining in Venezuela after Chavez nationalized foreign energy company assets in 2007.

Diesel and jet fuel are what runs big industrial mining machines and airplanes. No mining, no metal. No jet fuel, no commercial aviation. With the exception of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, they also provide the energy that defends the nation. No diesel, or jet fuel, no troop or materiel movements, no jet fighters, no bombing runs, and no Navy.

These are the life blood of the U.S. economy and the nation’s defense.

Like Canada and Mexico, Venezuela has the heavy crude cuts U.S. gulf coast refineries need, only far more. Keeping those refineries fed with a steady flow of that specific type of crude is a matter of critical economic and national security. It is through this lens that we viewed Trump’s actions in Venezuela.

The war in Iran began in a similar fashion. The objectives were said to be regime change, capturing and removing ~1,000 pounds of enriched uranium, stopping Iran from “ever” achieving a nuclear weapon, and degrading its ability to strike Israel and its neighbors with ballistic missiles and fund terrorist proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen through the sale of crude oil and refined products. After 6 weeks, the last of those has been achieved to some extent.

But the moment the Trump ordered the U.S. Navy to blockade the Strait of Hormuz, that was our signal that Trump’s decision to engage in military action in the Persian Gulf, like Venezuela, also had to do with energy. But not U.S. energy security, or even the global flow of energy that has been portrayed by nearly all media reporting.

What else do we believe is driving Trump’s military actions in 2026? If we are correct, how will this soon be evident? If one views Trump’s choice of conflicts through the lens of energy, environment, and economics - not just dictators (theocratic or socialist), terrorists, or nuclear bombs – a picture of resource wars and great powers emerges for which Venezuela and Iran are merely pawns in a larger game.

We begin in 2012, where a complaint filed by the Obama administration with the European Union and Japan at the World Trade Organization (WTO, of which China had only become a member about ten years earlier) was, in retrospect, a foreshadowing (emphasis added):

“The administration’s tactic — lodging a complaint with the WTO with Japan and the European Union to curb “unfair export restraints” on so-called rare earth minerals — could take years to resolve unless China surprises everyone and throws in the towel to head off a showdown in the next two months.”

In 2014, the WTO ruled in favor of the U.S. and other petitioners. In May 2015, China officially dropped the export quotas and inconsistent export duties on rare earths, tungsten, and molybdenum.

For the key commodities modern industrial societies require to function, the Chinese Communist Party has quietly built-up strategic control of vital supply chains over decades through policy and State-funded overinvestment. For commodities its geology provides domestically, it cornered markets as the low-cost supplier of base materials. For those with which it is not geologically blessed, Chinese leaders employed the same strategy to dominate the earliest possible key chokepoints in refining, conversion, and other key processes.

The result is that today China dominates the world’s supply chain for rare earths, crude steel (despite being a net importer of iron ore), pig iron, cement, polysilicon ingots, antimony, tungsten, molybdenum, graphite, magnesium, smelted aluminum, titanium, and many other key commodities.

Before and since ascending to WTO membership, China has not been burdened by the environmental regulatory and domestic political constraints that have gutted the industrial bases of European, UK and, to a lesser extent the U.S. In October 2023, Doomberg succinctly captured the essence of the matter in Geopollutical Warfare:

“Producers who set up shop in jurisdictions with lax pollution enforcement enjoy substantial advantages, while those in regions with strong controls grow necessarily less competitive over time. Of course, pollution limits—and how strictly they are enforced—are nothing more than policy choices. Taken to the extreme, allowing domestic producers to recklessly pollute amounts to a hidden but decisive subsidy that can allow a nation to monopolize strategic industries. No country has perfected this art more than China…”

Paraphrasing Doomberg’s many podcasts explaining the situation, when your regulations properly capture the cost of environmental protection, but your competitor’s idea of a wastewater treatment plant is a pipe to the nearest river, they have a cost disadvantage you will never overcome. This is where the West finds itself today with an uncomfortable number and volume of commodities critical to its standards of living and economies.

Following the Obama administration’s effort at the WTO, the Trump administration took similar action during his first term. Two Executive Orders (EOs, one in 2017, the other in 2020) explicitly noted that the U.S. was importing as much as 80% of its rare earth elements (REEs) from China, directing federal agencies to develop strategies for domestic critical minerals supply chains.

The administration also considered tariffs on Chinese REEs and began forging supply partnerships with Australia, Canada, and Mexico. The Department of Defense (DoD) allocated $30 million to support Australian rare earth firm Lynas’ establishing a refining facility in Texas.

During the Biden administration, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) included efforts to bolster domestic REE separation and processing. Through these, America’s only remaining REE miner, Mountain Pass (MP Materials), received help through Department of Defense contracts and IRA tax credits.

In April 2025, the situation reached a critical threshold. In response to threatened Trump tariffs, China imposed export restrictions on seven rare earth elements, and by September last year, it effectively prohibited Chinese companies affiliated with foreign militaries from receiving export licenses for REEs.

The Trump administration responded by buying equity stakes in MP Materials, Intel, and Trilogy Metals. Ultimately, the parties reached a temporary truce under which China agreed not to restrict rare earth exports for at least one year in exchange for U.S. tariff relief. But in the process, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave an important signal (emphasis ours):

“This is China versus the world. They have pointed a bazooka at the supply chains and the industrial base of the entire free world, and we’re not going to have it.“

For some perspective on the extent to which China dominates key commodities, and the products and sectors that can be constrained by its’ controls with the simple stroke of Xi’s pen, consider just the minerals in the table below:

They dig, we consume

Gallium, germanium, tungsten, and antimony are critical to U.S. advanced weapons systems. Steel, aluminum, and magnesium are critical to the U.S. automobile and other heavy industries, and while China is a net importer of iron ore, it produces half the world’s crude steel today. As respects key agricultural inputs, China produces ~40% of the world’s phosphate fertilizers. And about 40% of all Advanced Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s) globally originate in China.

China has used cheaper electricity mostly derived from coal-fired power plants, cheaper labor (including forced labor for solar hardware production in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region), and environmental standards far below the West’s to corner supply chains for critical commodities and other inputs the advanced nations of Europe and North America need to maintain their economies and living standards and provide for their national defense.

The U.S. can take all the equity stakes it wants in domestic producers and innovative startups that proclaim ways to change this reality. But the economic implications of building the industrial infrastructure to meet western environmental standards make overcoming China’s advantage effectively impossible at cost parity. The years it would take to accomplish that build out even if the economics were favorable “onshoring” or “friendshoring” are not going to be quick solutions.

Mining, separation, and refining of REEs, like other forms of mining, is a very dirty business. There is no avoiding the fact that producing the commodities in the table above would be subject to these time, cost, and environmental regulatory pressures. The substantial differences in labor cost between the West and China only exacerbate the former’s ability to regain control of its supply chains.

Three axioms provide the foundation for our working mental model of the present situation. First, that China, consuming over 16 million bpd of oil but only producing ~4 million bpd, and consuming 42 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day of natural gas but only producing about 24 bcf/day, cannot afford to have its hydrocarbon energy supplies constrained. China’s 1.3 billion oil reserve build prior to the Iran war is only about 100 days’ worth of consumption, and while its’ natural gas storage situation is less clear, it is thought to be around 50 days.

Second, that the U.S., constrained by its mostly (but not completely) necessary permitting and environmental regulatory policies, will never produce much less refine REE’s and other key commodities at anywhere near cost parity with China. But American defense, automotive, energy, electronics and many other industries are severely handicapped without reliable supplies of these inputs at stable costs lower than the West – all hampered by similar regulations – could possibly produce them.

Third, that Chinese and U.S. leaders do not wish to confront each other militarily over their resource dependencies. No member of the much-propagandized Chinese military has ever fought a single day in a modern war. And for all of the U.S. military strength demonstrated in the current confrontation with Iran, America has not fought a war against a world power in eighty years, and China is a long way from home.

We surmise that early in Trump’s second term, his cabinet officials quietly made it clear that America’s reliance on China for such a large share and volume of critical economic, industrial and defense inputs had reached a level that poses a significant threat to national security, in both economic and military terms. Trump’s threats to annex Greenland well before military actions in Venezuela and Iran can mostly be viewed through the same lens.

On China’s side of the resource dependency ledger, the Statistical Review of World Energy paints half the story. Since joining the WTO, the growing gap between Chinese production and consumption of both oil and natural gas has – ironically - created a strategic and economic vulnerability for China that is somewhat analogous to the resource dependency the western nations created for their key commodity resource inputs by outsourcing them to China for economic and environmental purposes.

Oil:

Natural Gas:

Perhaps the biggest irony is the recognition, in hindsight, that the U.S. military built up a presence to defend the nation’s energy supply in the Middle East while, thanks to fracking, America’s dependence on the Persian Gulf states ultimately declined from the 1970’s Arab oil crisis to today. Concurrently, the U.S. military was securing China’s growing dependence on oil from the very same Middle Eastern countries.

Just prior to the Arab oil embargo of 1973, crude oil from Persian Gulf countries (Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the Neutral Zone between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia) accounted for around 12% of U.S. imports. Today, that figure is down to around 8% (~490,000 out of 6.2 million barrels per day, or 8.5% if one includes crude products). But since ascending to WTO membership in 2002, China has imported between 45-55% of its crude oil from Persian Gulf countries.

For the U.S., Middle Eastern oil is becoming increasingly irrelevant. The chart below from our December post Lose the Battle, Win the War compares oil production from Western hemisphere producers to that of the Middle East:

For China, the picture is quite different. In 2025, ~31% of Chinese liquified natural gas (LNG) imports came from the Middle East, with Qatar supplying all but 1-2% of that total. According to Kpler data, combining crude oil, refined fuels, LNG, and liquified petroleum gas (LPG), China imported roughly 642 million metric tons of all hydrocarbon products in 2025, with 317 million tons (49.4%) sourced from Middle Eastern suppliers.

We take the Trump administrations stated objectives and justifications for the military actions in Venezuela and Iran at face value. But in our model, the unstated objectives are the bigger game, and other actions by the administration in the months leading up to, and since, would seem to support this analysis.

In 2017, Panama joined the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Chinese state-owned enterprises pursued major infrastructure projects including a proposed fourth bridge over the Panama Canal. But on the very day U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Panama in early February 2025, Panama President Mulino announced that Panama would formally withdraw from the BRI.

In 2025, Panamanian officials (surely at the behest of American interests) launched an audit of Panama Ports Company (PPC), a subsidiary of CK Hutchison, the Hong Kong-based conglomerate that operates port and terminal franchises across the world. PPC was operating both the Balboa (Pacific entrance) and the Cristobal (Atlantic entrance) terminals at the Panama Canal.

The audit found that PPC owed Panama millions of dollars in unpaid revenues since its concession was extended in 2021. It led to a Supreme Court case that PPP ultimately lost in January this year. The Panamanian government seized control of the Balboa and the Cristobal terminals in February, just prior to the start of the Iran war.

None of these actions were coincidental. On April 13th, after a meeting between U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a Major Defense Cooperation Partnership (MDCP) with Indonesia at the Pentagon. Why Indonesia? Virtually all seaborne energy imports heading to China have to flow through the Strait of Malacca, a maritime chokepoint between Malaysia and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. And just last week, Malaysia’s Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two tankers for allegedly conducting an illegal ship-to-ship (STS) transfer of diesel off the island of Penang. In the broader context of the recently announced increase in U.S. – Indonesian defense cooperation, we read this as the U.S. exerting greater influence over the last key chokepoint standing between China and the imports of critical crude oil and LNG on which it depends – the Strait of Malacca.

And now the U.S. has allegedly blockaded and taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, the choke point China depends on for the safe passage of an uncomfortably large share of its oil and natural gas (in the form of LNG) imports. The objective is to shut off Iranian oil exports. It is not difficult to figure out who that hurts the most after Iran.

Importantly, Trump had arranged a meeting for the end of March with Chinese President Xi in Beijing the week prior to starting the Iran war. The meeting has been postponed until May, but no matter when it occurs, some very difficult trade and tariff conversations are going to take place.

When he arranged the meeting back in February, we believe Trump anticipated that he would march into Beijing with a strong negotiating hand in the wake of two very dominant, overwhelming, and successful military actions in Venezuela and Iran. With respect to the latter, the jury is still out as to whether the war in Iran has strengthened or weakened Trump’s hand in trade negotiations with China. The critical question is how China perceives the strength of its hand compared to America’s.

China has the ability to take a sledgehammer to the U.S. economy through selective import export controls constraining key commodity inputs across a wide variety of critical American industrial and defense sectors. The U.S. asserts control of the Strait of Hormuz, is clearly eyeing the Strait of Malacca, and has run a subsidiary of a company from China’s “Special Administrative Region” out of its operational position at both ends of the Panama Canal.

We close by noting where we believe all of this is headed. Right, wrong, or indifferent, we view Trump’s military actions in Venezuela and Iran, and the recent announcement to increase military cooperation with Indonesia in the Strait of Malacca are signals to China in advance of his meeting with President Xi beyond their stated objectives.

In Beijing, we expect that Trump will attempt to leverage (read: threaten) access to China’s energy supplies, whether or not the U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is still in place, or the tenuous ceasefire fails and the bombs and drones begin destroying more Gulf state oil and gas infrastructure. We will not be surprised if Trump threatens interdiction of shadow fleet tankers carrying sanctioned oil in, or even closure of, the Strait of Malacca.

What will he try to achieve in return? A sweetheart tariff deal for China (by comparison to Europe and other “allies”) in return for guarantees not to place license restrictions, export controls, or play other games to constrain the supply of any of the low-cost, critical inputs to the U.S. economy that China controls. This means all of the items in our table above and others we did not list that are just as important, not the least of which are the unrestricted flow of computer chips from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) no matter what China does in Taiwan.

In our view, this is the bigger game playing out behind the scenes. The shiny objects most media sources and pundits are endlessly scrolling across your TV and mobile device about the war in Iran are the just warm up band (one with good pyrotechnics).

Will Trump’s gambit succeed? That is the $64,000 question. It is not obvious to us he has the leverage he thinks he does.

China has lots of cards to play in an economic war with the U.S, and America cutting off its access to energy won’t produce more of the phosphate fertilizer, gallium, tungsten, REEs, and other commodities the U.S. needs. Blockading the Straits of Hormuz and Malacca concurrently would almost certainly invite a kinetic confrontation with China, something we do not believe Trump actually wants (nor does China).

Our analysis could, of course, be entirely wrong, but we will know whether our model holds up or gets cast aside in a matter of weeks. When Trump and Xi meet in China, and the terms of the trade begin to emerge, our signal will be whether Trump tries to use the carrot of U.S. energy exports or other forms of cooperation, or the stick of squeezing China’s energy access.

Beyond whatever objectives he may have in Iran, this is a key part of President Trump’s “art of the blockade” at the present time in our view, and the amount of leverage Trump does or does not have in coming trade negotiations with China partly hangs in the balance on the outcome of the war in Iran.

Look beyond the kinetic battle in Iran. The war to watch is the economic one between the U.S. and China.

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