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Clayton Oberg's avatar
Clayton Oberg
Apr 19

A take on the conflict I hadn't heard before. In the bigger scheme of things it appears western environmental groups have much to answer for as it applies to the rise of China and all that entails.

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Andy Fately's avatar
Andy Fately
Apr 19

Very well explained, thanks

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3 replies by environMENTAL and others
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