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Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
18h

Excellent read. Thank you. As I think about the U.S. and the disastrous mid term election results it occurs to me that the Democrats here in the U.S. have much in common with EU politicians. I call it the Axis of Evil. Especially the activist climate fear mongers (who are really promoters of Socialism) and pro abortion. What can be more evil than killing babies? Then in the U.S. we have 50% of the citizens that pay less than 3% of federal taxes. Basically, citizens incentivized to vote (D) with nothing to lose

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
16h

Coming to a city/state and likely the nation near you soon….. Unfortunately, Trump went from having massive political support and momentum after the 2024 election to being the primary protest vote for independents and many republicans. He became so confrontational with nearly everyone and anything that didn’t fit his personal agenda. So here we are…… will it get crazy again and cause a swing back in the next election, or will the DC swamp just fester upon itself for 2 more years, and thus giving the democrats fairly low resistance to change in 2028. It’s a shame, because Trump has had some really good wins on domestic energy, slowing the climate catastrophe narrative, and trying to re-shore many critical industries. 🤞🤞🇺🇸🐾

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