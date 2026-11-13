“On the path from abundance to starvation is riot.” - Doomberg

Créteil is a small municipality in the Paris metropolitan area about seven miles southeast of the city center. Encompassing around 4.5 square miles with a population of about 95,000, it was a small farming community that largely supplied Paris until the mid-twentieth century.

After WWII, French authorities developed new towns in the Paris suburbs to address population growth and housing shortages caused by the war’s devastation and post-war reconstruction. In the mid-1960’s, large public rental apartment complexes, schools, parks, hospitals, and other facilities were built in Créteil.

In the late 1970’s, French policy encouraged single-family homeownership and, at the same time, loosened eligibility requirements for public rental apartments in response to economic conditions. In the 1980’s, Créteil’s population changed. Low-income households and immigrant families began to occupy an increasing share of the housing.

After French unemployment spiked in the 1990s and again in the 2010s, Créteil became increasingly known as one of the Paris metropolitan area’s “banlieues.” The term translates literally to “suburbs,” but Wikipedia describes the more derogatory, twenty-first-century connotation: “a popular word for economically-deprived suburbs featuring low-income housing projects that are home to large immigrant populations.”

A 2023 survey by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies found a poverty rate of 23% in Créteil. The national average was 15.4%.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry is a large public secondary school in the municipality, serving students ages 15-18, analogous to a U.S. public high school. On September 16th this year, few people outside the Paris metro area and France had probably ever heard of the school or Créteil.

On September 17, around half of the teachers on staff began a strike, refusing to enter their classrooms. Others called in sick. The next day, teachers, students, and even some parents blockaded the school’s entrance.

Little could they have imagined at the time what their protest, mostly concerning staffing and facility conditions, was about to unleash.

In the two weeks or so that followed, student demonstrations and blockades spread across France, from Paris to Marseilles to Lyon to Marseilles and elsewhere. Students demanded smaller classes, better building conditions, additional teachers, and admissions process reforms.

By October, groups disenchanted with a variety of French policies and economic conditions, including fuel costs, inequality, purchasing power, and other issues, joined the growing nationwide protests. The growing masses included trade unions, farmers, the gilets jaunes (Yellow Vests), and – naturally - climate activists.

What began as teacher and student protests at a single school in Créteil over staffing and school conditions quickly got transformed into nationwide demonstrations about affordability, the cost of living, opposition to government budget cuts and underfunded public services, and a variety of other issues, including “climate action.”

The Gilets Jaunes in particular, but other groups as well, want something more than change around the margins. Demands include French President Emanuel Macron’s resignation, the initiation of a process to establish a new constitution under a “Sixth Republic,” and even a referendum on France leaving the EU.

France has a long and rich history of spirited street protests, and these have been no exception. French authorities estimate half a million people took to the streets across the country on October 17 alone.

By mid-October, what had begun a month earlier in a southeastern Paris suburb spread across Europe, with up to two million people protesting peacefully. What drove them into the streets varied by country. As a late October CNN “explainer” noted:

The precise configuration of these grievances varies from country to country. In Spain, the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal from her home served as the catalyst for this wave of protests; in France, it was students demonstrating in support of striking teachers; student protests have rocked Albania on and off for months, first sparked by plans for a luxury development backed by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

As is so often the case when people in advanced nations exercise their right to protest, the angriest, most malevolent, anarchical, and dark forces infested the otherwise peaceful - if angry – demonstrations. Those civilizational cockroaches mostly came out at night.

They damaged many shops and engaged in no shortage of looting. In Frankfurt, Germany:

Some of them threw Molotov cocktails at police. In Paris:

Burning trash bins is a standard in non-violent French protests. Protesters from Paris to Milan to Brussels and Barcelona burned trash bins, barricades, cars, newspaper kiosks, and even e-bikes. A few turned to arson.

In Albania, protesters set fire to interior floors of the Ministries of Education and Justice, to Tirana city hall, and to multiple businesses and banks.

In France, Lyon’s tourist office, a historic pavilion, was set on fire. The Limoges, France city hall, a nearly 150-year-old neo-Renaissance historic landmark, was torched and seriously damaged by arson. Days later, French police arrested Hodei Ciarra Docampo, whom authorities described as a 34-year-old “eco-activist,” along with a 66-year-old accomplice.

There are many factors driving people into the streets in protest in at least ten countries across Europe. Governments face increasing fiscal challenges with public services, pension and healthcare commitments, and other social services competing with defense, infrastructure, and energy demands. Social cohesion, cultural integration, and political fragmentation increasingly threaten EU governability, with national “leaders” and those in the European Commission (EC) resorting to authoritarian measures to try and hold the “union” together with duct tape, all under the faux pretense of “our democracy.”

What passes for the sorry state of “leaders” across the EU, the EC, and the United Kingdom have made no shortage of policy mistakes over many years. Ironically, attribution for a significant portion of the problems facing both the EU and the UK can be laid at the feet of two of the most “successful” 21st-century programs on which both enthusiastically embarked.

What efforts “succeeded” so well that their consequences have millions protesting in the streets of Europe, threaten the very existence of the EU, and have the UK changing Prime Ministers like Taylor Swift changes outfits? One concerns energy and environmental policy, and the other economic policy born of demographic realities. Let’s cross the Atlantic and parse the EU’s and UK’s own data to draw some conclusions.

We begin with the economic policy matter, and a problem that began well before the 21st century. As we and others have documented, Europe, Great Britain – as well as America, Japan, Canada, Australia and especially China - all have a serious problem with low birth rates.

In advanced nations, it takes ~2.1 births per fertile woman to keep populations level (the “replacement rate”). France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK have not seen that rate in decades. The U.S. birth rate crossed that threshold around 2008.

In Germany, France, Italy, and Spain – Europe’s largest five economies – birth rates peaked in 1964. The peak in the U.S. was five years earlier (1959).

As low as birth rates are in Europe and the U.S., they could be worse. China’s fertility rate is barely hanging on to 1.0, largely a result of its disastrous former “one child” policy.

The reasons for these declines are beyond the scope of this analysis. We will, however, go out on a limb here and predict that they will never recover to the replacement rate in any of the aforementioned nations.

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European immigration policy evolved over decades after WWII, driven by post-war reconstruction, rapid industrialization and labor shortages, the dissolution of European empires which brought settlers and migrants back to the continent, and social objectives such as refugee protection and family reunification. Economic integration with the Schengen Agreement and formation of the EU itself were obviously major factors.

Well before the year 2000, Europe recognized the implications of the fertility rate problem. By the start of the 21st century, European immigration policy was formulated in response, and any doubt about the economic implications of the issue is clear from the EC’s own documents.

In its November 2000 Communication from the Commission to the Council and the European Parliament on a Community Immigration Policy, the EC stated (emphasis added):

“In the light of demographic decline which will become increasingly important in the EU over the next 25 years and of the current strong economic prospects and growing skills shortages in the labour market, it advocates the development of a common policy for the controlled admission of economic migrants to the EU as part of an overall immigration and asylum policy for the Union. Without prejudice to the pursuit of structural reforms through the European Employment Strategy, and within the context of a policy strategy aiming at higher growth, higher employment and a more cohesive society, the Commission believes that, while immigration will never be a solution in itself to the problems of the labour market, migrants can make a positive contribution to make to the labour market, to economic growth and to the sustainability of social protection systems. It must be borne in mind, however, that immigration is a multi-dimensional phenomena which has legal, social and cultural as well as economic impacts.. A recent report by the UN, based purely on demographic considerations, suggested that replacement migration could be an important factor in solving the problems caused by the declining and ageing populations in Europe. The Commission believes that, while increased legal immigration in itself cannot be considered in the long term as an effective way to offset demographic changes, since migrants once settled tend to adopt the fertility patterns of the host country, it could, in the short term, be an important element in population growth which could accompany other responses to demographic change, such as more friendly family policies.”

A 2003 EC communication on immigration, integration and employment stated that (emphasis ours):

“In an overall economic and social context characterised by a number of skill and labour shortages, competition for the highly skilled in a globalised economy and accelerating demographic ageing, immigration is taking on a new profile in the EU.. .. More sustained immigration flows will be increasingly likely and necessary and it is important to anticipate these changes.”

Since the EU’s formation in 1993, immigration has been a deliberate economic policy, the bloc’s primary tool to counter the effects of crashing birth rates, an aging population, and the labor and skills shortages necessary to mathematically sustain its economic growth and public and social service obligations (education, infrastructure, retirement systems, social safety nets, etc.).

In the analysis which follows, we include the UK because the same demographic, economic, environmental and energy policies have been at work during its EU membership and since Brexit.

As for the numbers, according to Eurostat and UK Office of National Statistics data, on a gross basis from 2013 – 2024, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK received nearly 40 million long-term immigrants. The figures include returning nationals and those moving between countries rather than a count of unique individuals. (We use 2024 simply because Eurostat has not yet updated the data for some countries.) The figures do not include emigration, so while Italy received over 4 million of those, its population actually dropped by 1.3 million over this period. The other four countries received 35.5 million immigrants during the same time frame.

The actual numbers are likely higher. For example, Destatis lists 2024 German immigration at 1,694,192 whereas Eurostat’s official figure is 1,078,504.

The total immigration figures include large numbers of Europeans returning to their home country, Americans and others, and they do not distinguish nationality (a matter immaterial to our analysis). But on a net basis, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK have a total population that is today more than 13 million (~4%) higher than in 2013.

Concurrent with immigration policies that attempted to counter birth rates insufficient to sustain their populations, EU and UK leaders pursued energy and environmental policies that effectively defined all measures of success in the reduction of CO2 emissions. Much has been written by us and others about the effects of the EU’s and UK’s CO2-denominated energy policy since 2005. Residential and industrial electricity prices in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK are about two to four times higher than in the U.S. Natural gas prices are routinely more than three times higher than in the U.S., reaching multiples of more than ten times during periods of the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Diesel prices were around US$10.50/gallon back in October.

Green parties have had outsized influence in European and UK politics. “Conservative,” social-democrat, and socialist parties in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK have collaborated with Greens for two decades to set the “climate is everything” course for domestic energy and environmental policies.

High “renewables” penetration resulted in higher electricity prices and increased reliance on imported natural gas by pipeline from Russia. The consequences are self-evident.

Despite promises from Charlaticians™, domestic production of wind and solar did little for economic growth or employment. Today, after two decades and more than a trillion Euros in subsidies, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), wind and solar across France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK only support around 700,000 total jobs. After more than twenty years of government support, in 2024 Germany had fewer full-time employees in wind (~110,000) and solar (~128,000) than the 245,500 a 2025 Ernst & Young report found had been laid off by German industry just between 2019 – 2024.

Remember that the EU still relies on oil, natural gas, and coal for ~75% of total energy supply. But, as a result of two decades of climate-centric energy, environmental, and economic policy, the EU consumes ~39 exajoules (EJ) of those fuels yet produces less than 6 EJ (an exajoule has roughly the same energy content as ~165 million barrels of oil).

While population increased by ~4% between 2013 and 2024 in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK combined, total energy supply in the EU’s four largest economies plus Great Britain actually decreased.

Source: Energy Institute 2026 Statistical Review of World Energy

Among the five, call Spain the “winner” for having lost the least, only 0.3% (5.11 to 5.09 EJ), but its net population increased by 1.9 million (~4%) over the period. In the aggregate, over the period 2013 – 2024, total energy supply in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK decreased by 18%, from ~44 EJ to 36 EJ.

Source: Energy Institute 2026 Statistical Review of World Energy

We close by noting an irony lost on many of the protesters. Climate and immigration policy have, for years, been fundamental to the platforms of Europe’s and the UK’s left-wing parties. In essence, many of those in the streets today are protesting the actual success of policies for which they voted, even if they did not understand the consequences then or like them now.

Since 2023, on podcast appearances and elsewhere, on many occasions Doomberg has repeated some version of the following about energy and its connection to living standards (emphasis ours):

“Ultimately, the human endeavor is a constant, unrelenting battle against the forces of entropy. You need to waste energy in order to beat back entropy. Your standard of living is literally defined by how much energy you get to waste. Getting to waste a lot of energy is a privilege. Proactively choosing to forego access to primary energy is a literal proactive decision to degrade your standard of living…”

Technological innovation and energy-efficiency gains can allow living standards to rise for a period of time when population growth outpaces growth in energy supply, but in advanced industrial nations there is a limit. Europe and the UK ignored that limit.

Too many European citizens were fooled into believing that installing enormous amounts of wind and solar capacity would provide the same energy services as the sources they were replacing, at the same cost or less. The fact that neither turned out to be the case was entirely foreseeable, despite whatever studies European and UK “leaders” waved in front of the masses.

Immigration policy succeeded in increasing the population despite the crash in birth rates. Energy and environmental policy succeeded in reducing CO2 emissions. And the consequences of those successes - more people divided by less available energy - are now evident in the streets across Europe.

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