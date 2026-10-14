“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” - Albert Einstein

Personal crisis. Environmental crisis. Financial crisis. Climate crisis. Crisis of democracy. Energy crisis.

Crisis here, crisis there, crisis everywhere.

Overuse, misuse, and abuse of the term by traditional media is so relentless we have begun to question whether, where and how we deploy it in our own writing. When everything is a crisis, nothing is, and the fatigue risks diminishing its proper meaning and use.

What constitutes an actual “crisis?” Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary provides three definitions.

The first deals with crisis in the personal context. Few would argue that the loss of a child or a terminal cancer diagnosis, for example, constitutes a profound and intense personal crisis. Two parents concurrently losing jobs that barely keep two children fed and a roof over their heads is no doubt a family financial crisis.

In the realm of real crises, examples like the above are beyond our control. But sometimes, a crisis is self-inflicted.

Most of us know someone who followed a path that led to a personal crisis despite repeated warnings about the bad results likely to ensue. Perhaps you even know a person who refused to change course even after suffering the very consequences against which they were cautioned.

Webster’s second and third definitions both describe the term outside the realm of the personal. An inflection point, such as a decisive moment in a literary plot or movie is the second. The third describes a condition, providing an example we found particularly useful for this post (emphasis added):

3 a: an unstable or crucial time or state of affairs in which a decisive change is impending

especially : one with the distinct possibility of a highly undesirable outcome

| a financial crisis

| the nation’s energy crisis

Which brings us to the European Union (EU). Much has been made of a second “energy crisis” in Europe in the space of four years, including the equivalent of $10.50 per gallon diesel in Germany in mid-September.

The EU’s obsession with “climate change” and “renewables” created a dependence on Russian natural gas via pipeline that made it vulnerable to leverage which Putin exploited, but the EU did not cause the war in Ukraine. Likewise, the EU had no role in Trump’s war in Iran. As respects the EU’s energy supplies and systems, both conflicts are exogenous events affecting foreign suppliers that created domestic natural gas and refined oil product shortages and resulting price spikes.

Refer back to Websters choice of “nation’s energy crisis” as an example of “an unstable or crucial time or state of affairs in which a decisive change is impending, especially one with the distinct possibility of a highly undesirable outcome.” Now think back to the 2010 era, when Germany embarked on its infamous Energiewende, and proudly led Europe down the energy, environmental, and economic path in which virtually everything became denominated in CO2 and “climate change.”

A decisive change was impending. No one in German or EU political leadership positions seemed very worried about the distinct possibility of a highly undesirable outcome. Few would even acknowledge it.

This begs (at least) two questions. If there is an “energy crisis” in Europe today, did it actually begin years before Putin ever invaded Russia or Trump invaded Iran? Are both wars only exacerbating existing problems and perhaps causing the consequences of two decades of ruinous energy policy to be realized more severely, and sooner, than would have occurred anyway?

Owing to its choice to denominate all energy, environmental and economic policies in CO2 emissions reduction and “climate change,” for fifteen years we have viewed the bloc as something like the protagonist in Jack London’s famous short story To Build A Fire.

For the unfamiliar, London’s classic follows a gold miner traveling by foot across the frozen terrain of Canada’s Yukon Territory during the gold rush in the 1890s. Despite warnings from an older, experienced local about the danger of traveling alone in the Klondike winter, the story’s protagonist breaks away from the main Yukon River trail, venturing alone down a rarely used snow-covered sled trail to save time on his journey to meet his companions at their old mining camp on Henderson creek.

Beginning with the choice to ignore the old timer’s advice, the man’s judgment and bad decisions unfold as a cascading series of mishaps. The story is a cautionary tale about tempting fate and Mother Nature. More broadly, it is an instructive lesson in risk management – for which a core premises is, “never risk a lot for a little.”

We won’t ruin the story for those who haven’t read it. Instead, we’ll encourage you to read or listen to it narrated over at Doomberg’s sister publication Classics Read Aloud.

But with so much focus on the current “unstable or crucial time or state of affairs in which a decisive change is impending” in Europe, most analysis misses two crucial, self-inflicted aspects of the present situation in which the bloc finds itself. What role has the energy path the EU chose years ago played in exacerbating the energy shortages it has now faced twice in the space of four years? And in the midst of each predicament, how did it actually choose to make matters worse? Let’s roll back the tape and use some numbers to assess the EU’s energy situation before the kinetic conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

Because this is a story about oil and natural gas in Europe, we begin by going back to the 1990s. The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued its First Assessment Report in 1990, and its Second Assessment Report in 1995. In 1995, months before the second was released, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (FCCC) conducted the first Conference of the Parties (COP1) meeting in Berlin, Germany. The UN’s 31st annual gathering of the world’s climate delegates takes place next month on the Mediterranean coast in Antalya, Turkey.

COP1’s most consequential accomplishment was the launch of the formal negotiating process that produced the Kyoto Protocol, the world’s first “global” agreement on greenhouse gases and climate change.

Two years later, at COP3 in Kyoto, the formal negotiations that had begun two years earlier in Berlin culminated in the Kyoto Protocol. Formally signed into effect two years later back in Germany at COP5 in Bonn, Kyoto bound the European signatories, then including the UK, to reduce their CO2 emissions approximately 5% below 1990 emissions.

U.S. President Clinton signed the Kyoto Protocol in 1998 but never submitted it to the Senate for ratification because that body had passed the Byrd–Hagel Resolution by a vote of 95-0 (imagine such unanimity today…) opposed to any climate treaty that exempted developing nations or harmed the U.S. economy. The global agreement that began to strangle Europe before 2000 never came into legal force in America. (In fact, one criticism of Kyoto as a “global” agreement was that, at best, it only covered countries responsible for 25-50% of global CO2 emissions.)

The Kyoto Protocol set Europe’s course. The more ambitious 2016 Paris Agreement cemented it.

America took a stroll on the “climate change” road Europe was sprinting down between 2009 and 2017, and again between 2021 and 2025. But by 2010, the genius and innovation of petroleum engineers in the country where neither Kyoto nor the Paris Agreement ever came into legal force was ramping up in shale deposits in from Appalachia to the Gulf Coast to west Texas and in the process of rewriting global energy history.

Fracking would take the U.S. from a flagging oil and natural gas producer in 2000, with oil consumption exceeding domestic production by ~12 million bpd and relying on ~10 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas imports from Canada (think about that today), to a net exporter of both and the world’s oil and gas superpower over the course of less than fifteen years.

Europe, including the UK before Brexit, took the turn toward their misbegotten idea of “energy transition” and the “net zero” path in the late 1990s. That choice had consequences for reliability and energy security that were predictable, well understood and simply ignored. No shortage of “studies” and spreadsheet jockeys assured EU political leaders that it could be done, and even at cost parity with hydrocarbon energy.

The energy system was designed by the EU’s member states and the European Commission to produce and use less oil, natural gas, and coal, from the Kyoto Protocol to the Paris Agreement and every European Directive since. From the ETS (European Emissions Trading System), CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) to the entire Sustainabilchemy framework including the CSDDD (Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive), the entire endlessly streaming plethora of hydrocarbon-hate derived acronyms that are self-inflicted bugs exacerbating the energy shocks from two wars today were proud features of the system as intended.

Visualizing the data makes this clear. The analysis and charts below use data from the Energy Institute’s Statistical Review of World Energy 2026 or the U.S. Energy Information Administration except where noted.

We chose 1995 as the starting date in each series as it corresponds with that fateful COP1 meeting in Germany, the time when Europe chose to take the Kyoto trail to net zero (a fictitious mining camp on a fictitious tributary of the Yukon called Henderson Creek, so you can see where this is going….).

All EU figures from 1995 include Croatia (ascended to EU membership in 2013) but exclude Great Britain (Brexit occurred in 2020). Euro values are converted to US$ using a 1.12 €/$ conversion rate for simplicity’s sake. We do not include hydroelectricity in “renewables” for the simple reason that “environmentalists” who sue and protest to stop it or remove hydroelectric dams do not get to count that energy source in the category of “renewables” in order to juice its percentage for optics. With that noted, we proceed.

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Decades of policy directing energy consumption away from oil, gas and coal and toward heavily subsidized wind and solar have only reduced the EU’s reliance on the former from ~83% in 1995 to around 73% today. In 2025, “renewables” accounted for 36% of electricity consumption but only about 11% of total energy consumption in the 27 member states.

According to Ember’s European Electricity Review 2026, natural gas fueled ~17% of total EU electricity generation in 2025. EV adoption is growing, with battery-electric vehicles accounting for nearly 3% of the bloc’s registered passenger-car fleet in 2025.

But that still leaves 27 nations with 452 million people dependent on oil and natural gas for nearly three quarters of their total energy consumption, the fuel for 97% of their 260 million cars, and one of its only sources of baseload or fast-ramping electricity production to back up wind and solar. And therein lies the problem.

The same system that engineered the EU’s decline in CO2 emissions locked in a chronic deficit of domestic supplies of the forms of energy on which nearly half a billion people and their economies still depend. As we noted in Crown Joule in July, the twenty-seven member states produced less than 6 exajoules of the nearly 40 they consumed in 2025.

The chief predicaments for the EU right now are refined oil products, natural gas, and electricity cost. As the data below demonstrates, all were chronic problems that preceded Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Trump’s war in Iran by many years.

The chart below shows the EU’s crude oil production vs. consumption since 1995.

The chronic deficit preceded the current wars in Ukraine and Iran by decades. It peaked at over 12.5 million bpd in 2006. The combined energy, environmental and economic policies driving the bloc away from hydrocarbon energy decreased oil consumption starting around 2005. But as of 2025, the 27-member EU produced just over 209 thousand bpd of crude while consuming over 10.6 million bpd.

The focus of the current EU “energy crisis” is diesel, a middle distillate refined from crude oil. After the 1973 oil crisis, European tax policies (and national iterations) favored diesel through lower minimum excise duties in order to protect commercial road transport, agriculture, and energy security at a time when diesel was a minor share of Europe’s passenger fleet. After the Kyoto Protocol committed the EU to CO2 emissions reductions, in 1998 the European Commission (EC) had the brilliant idea to reduce the average CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars based on CO2 emissions per kilometer. Diesel engines deliver ~20 - 35% better fuel economy and produce less CO₂ per km (or mile) than comparable petrol engines. German manufacturers had strong expertise in turbo diesel engines, and the industry lobbied for diesels over hybrids or other options. The EC reached a voluntary agreement with ACEA (the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, and later similar deals with Japanese and Korean makers) to produce more diesel cars, despite the higher emissions of actual airborne pollutants, to reduce CO2 emissions per kilometer.

In the early 1990s, diesel engine cars only made up ~10% of the European private passenger car fleet. In the wake of the fuel tax policies and EC deal with auto manufacturers, at one point in the early 2010’s, diesel vehicles made up over 50% of cars on European roads.

“Dieselization” of the private passenger fleet was a deliberate EU and member state policy response to climate commitments in the late 1990s. Fuel tax policy, auto industry technology, and lobbying enabled it.

Today, as shown in the graph below, diesel engines account for nearly 40% of the private passenger vehicles on EU roads. The comparable figure in the U.S. is less than 3%.

Having engineered diesel into the EU auto fleet for the purposes of “climate change” within an energy system designed to ameliorate “climate change,” its political leaders then went to work on the bloc’s refining capacity. Kyoto and the Paris Agreement both helped European oil-product demand stagnate, with policy makers expecting long-run decline from vehicle efficiency, electrification, and more restrictive climate policy. As a result, EU refinery capacity (excluding the UK) has declined by 17% or ~2.4 million bpd since 2005.

Worse still, for years after the dieselization of its private passenger auto fleet, Europe has had a structural refining mismatch. It has been over-refined for gasoline while being short middle distillates, especially diesel and jet fuel.

That chronic problem simply turned into a particularly acute one in 2026 when Trump invaded Iran. While everyone is wailing about Trump’s verbal agreement with Putin to release 500,000 barrels of diesel (12 hours of global consumption) or restrict U.S. diesel exports, neither of which will materially help Europe’s underlying problem, the highly relevant contribution of EU’s disastrous energy policy is rarely mentioned.

Europe’s 2022 energy predicament was mostly about natural gas. After Putin invaded Ukraine, reduced gas flows, and Europe sanctioned the rest then passed legislation to completely wean itself off Russian gas, it scrambled to replace most of the lost gas with imported LNG.

But the same CO2 and climate-driven policies that created the underlying oil and diesel deficit and dependency problems shown above did the same with respect to EU natural gas production and consumption. And, like oil, the problem existed years prior to Russia invading Ukraine.

As the graph below shows, the deficit was ~17.5 billion cubic feet/day (bcf/d) in 1995 when the 27 member states produced just under 13 bcf/d. In the wake of Kyoto, Paris, and the alphabet soup of the CO2 and Sustainabilchemy policy regime, the gap has grown. Today, the EU produces less than 3 bcf/d, and the deficit between production and consumption stands at nearly 29 bcf/d.

The dramatic decline in domestic production engineered into Europe’s energy system by government decree shown above did not help in 2022, when natural gas costs were a problem for electricity generation and industrial feedstocks in the EU after Putin invaded Ukraine. The substitution of LNG for piped Russian natural gas was a costly proposition.

The graph below compares the U.S. Henry Hub natural gas benchmark front month price to Europe’s equivalent, the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) hub from August 2021 to last week, converting TTF prices quoted in €/megawatt hour to US$/million BTUs for comparison. As you can see, European’s natural gas benchmark price was already ~3.5 times higher in August 2021 than the U.S. Henry Hub price. The difference spiked to ~12X three separate times in the record: In late February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, and again in late August 2022 when Europe began outbidding Asian buyers in a panic to refill gas storage ahead of winter. But the differential also hit 12X in December 2021, two months before the war, and had been creeping up for several months prior.

The natural gas price spikes shown hit EU electricity rates. But, as the graph below shows, EU electricity rates were already suffering from the CO2/”climate change”-driven energy, environmental and economic policy debacle.

Electricity rates in Germany, Europe’s largest industrial economy, were over 35 cents per kilowatt hour in 2021 before Putin invaded Ukraine. The graph below compares average electricity rates in the EU-27 to the U.S. over the period 2021 – 2025. The year before Russia’s war in Ukraine EU electricity rates were already more than double those in the U.S.

All of these figures point in the same direction. Putin’s war in Ukraine and Trump’s war in Iran caused energy shortages and resulting price spikes in Europe. Call them a predicament or a crisis or anything else you might prefer but the problem began through intentional decisions long before either war ever commenced.

When you’re in a hole, it is best to quit digging, and when you’re in a crisis or predicament, it is best not to do things that make it worse. But a few examples of actions taken by the EU during both Putin’s war in Ukraine and Trump’s war the EU show how the bloc has made their energy woes worse.

In 2011, after the Fukushima nuclear reactor incident in Japan, under German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the German Bundestag voted to close Germany’s entire world-class fleet of safely operating nuclear reactors. The closing date was set for 2022.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine changed that. In October of 2022, with German power plants turning back to lignite (the dirtiest form of thermal coal on earth) to keep the lights on, Chancellor Olaf Scholz settled a dispute about extending the life of Germany’s three remaining nuclear power plants. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Green party) favored keeping two of the plants in reserve until April 2023. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP party) pushed to keep all three plants running in 2024 or beyond.

Scholz ordered all three plants to remain running … for another six months. The last three of Germany’s three perfectly functioning nuclear power plants, which were producing 6% of German electricity supply, were shut down in the midst of an energy predicament involving natural gas that translated directly to electricity prices. Two months after the last plant closed in April 2023, European thinktank Bruegel calculated that European governments spent €540 billion, including €158 billion earmarked by Germany alone, “to shield consumers from the rising energy costs.”

As we were putting the finishing touches on this post last night, we checked German utility RWE’s real-time generation dashboard. Lignite and natural gas were providing 84% of its total generation in the country.

Self-inflicted, expensive and not working | RWE

In September 2022, the month before Scholz extended Germany’s planned nuclear phase out by only six months, the Netherlands decided that production from its Groningen natural gas field should fall from approximately 4.5 billion cubic meters in the year about to end October 1 to 2.8 bcm the following year ending October 2023. The decision reduced an existing domestic source of gas nearly 40% while all of Europe scrambled to replace Russian supplies.

In the current predicament, Europe is going into winter with natural gas storage at dangerously low levels. EU rules permit member states to reach 90% at any point between October 1 and December 1. At this writing, EU natural gas storage is below 74% of capacity, the lowest level for this time of year since records began in 2011.

In the same situation in the summer of 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe filled gas storage early and paid through the nose to do it (see TTF hub prices, graph above). This summer and fall, Europe did the opposite. Whether hoping the war would ease or end and flows would resume from the 83% of Qatari LNG production that was not droned by Iran, or the memory of 2022 caused them to hesitate, it turned out to be a bad bet. Natural gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub today are more than 60% higher than they were July 15th.

But the ultimate absurdity given Europe’s current diesel problem was presciently predicted less than two months into the war in Iran. Days after Ukraine hit Russian oil terminal facilities at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk with long-range air and sea drones in April, Doomberg wrote (emphasis ours):

“Among European leaders, there still seems to be, at best, indifference to the potential second- and third-order consequences of attacks on Black Sea oil depots. In fact, a week after the latest salvos, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, where the two signed yet another strategic defense partnership, this time focused on how Germany could further help its ally with drone production. That those drones would eventually be used in similar future attacks on Russia’s oil export capacity seems a certainty.”

What started as a spring 2026 campaign targeting Russian export terminals and tank farms soon thereafter shifted toward refineries. As the war in Iran dragged on, global oil prices remained high, and gas and diesel prices across America and Europe began to have political implications, Trump began telling Zelenskyy to knock it off. Zelenskyy disregarded the admonitions, instead attacking Russian refineries by some counts more than fifty times since April.

Putin responded by banning diesel exports in July and keeps extending it. The resulting loss of ~800,000 bpd of tradeable diesel – around 11% of the available market – has driven global prices higher. In Europe, they hit the nosebleed levels noted at the top of this post in mid-September.

In the midst of all of this, what did Europe’s largest economy decide to do? Ten days ago, hapless German Chancellor Friedrich Merz went to Kyiv to express Germany’s support, pledging around ~ €1 billion in military aid, including long-range strike weapons, combat drones and satellite technology, some of which will undoubtedly be used to hit more refineries that exacerbate Europe’s diesel … predicament.

We close by noting that no conspiracy theories or assumptions about malevolence are necessary to explain the decisions that took Europe down the “net zero” road, or its actions during two energy shortages driven by wars it didn’t ask for in the space of four years. Ignorance more than sufficiently explains both.

Gonna need another row of bike racks | Shutterstock

We leave it to readers to decide whether Europe’s energy woes constitute a predicament or a crisis. And how much of whatever you wish to call it is the result of two wars beyond its control versus the self-inflicted consequences of climate-driven policies it desired.

Like Jack London’s protagonist in To Build A Fire, the EU chose a dangerous course. Once complications along that course inevitably arose, it made decisions that made matters worse.

The EU is on thin ice, a rapid course correction toward energy security is in order, and failure to do so will have dramatic political consequences even if both wars end tomorrow. For the European “Union,” finding the same fate as the man in London’s short story means a return to deutsche marks, francs, lire, and pesetas. And more bicycles.

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