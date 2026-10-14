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Yuma's Freezing's avatar
Yuma's Freezing
Oct 14

I was going to ask the "how stupid can you be" question but they call that a dare nowadays. I can't help thinking that we were all a lot smarter in the 70s about energy. I could be wrong though...

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Waspi, Kevin G's avatar
Waspi, Kevin G
Oct 15

Good job environMENTAL, keep it up.

I have it on good authority that in the coming edition of Webster's Collegiate Dictionary, the capital of the EU, Brussels-Capital Region (including 19 municipalities) will be defined as "162.42 km² or 62.5 sq mi surrounded by reality. London will be defined as, "a wasteland of imported human flesh, formerly known for fierce independent and noble people."

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