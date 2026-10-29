“Those who have lived in software land don’t realize they’re about to have a hard lesson in hardware.” - Elon Musk

Daisy Bell and her husband, Reggie, farm a section of land in Plymouth County, Iowa. The acreage has been in his family for one hundred years. While the Bells struggle to compete with the big corporate farm operations all around them, they love spending their lives connected to the land, are proud of the food they produce, and have found a way, through commodity-cycle ups and downs, to scratch out a good life on the old family farm.

All just electrons

Unfortunately, none of the corn you see Daisy proudly stewarding will ever reach a single human or animal stomach this year. It won’t even be feedstock at a nearby ethanol plant.

Because that corn doesn’t exist. In fact, Daisy and her husband don’t either. The picture above is an AI-generated fake we found on Shutterstock.

Readers of a certain age might remember that HAL9000 sang “Daisy Bell” as he was being dismantled in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. The scene was likely a nod to computer programmers at Bell Labs in Murray Hill, NJ, who, in 1961, chose the song when they first made a computer sing.

For the first time, the Energy Institute included data center energy demand as a separate tab in its annual 2026 Statistical Review of World Energy (SROWE), released in July. According to the figures (from S&P Global Energy), data centers used 788 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2025, about 2.5% of the world’s ~32,000 TWh electricity consumption. (S&P’s data series includes all data center activity, including cryptocurrency mining.)

According to the data, U.S. data center electricity consumption was 313 TWh, or ~40% of the global total. The figure itself means little until you consider that the amount is equal to Italy’s annual electricity consumption (312 TWh). And while slightly less than the UK’s (321 TWh) and Vietnam’s (314 TWh) in 2025, we will not be surprised if it exceeds both when the books are closed on 2026.

Blue, red and pink include people!

If S&P Global Energy’s figures are correct, data centers consumed ~7% of all U.S. electricity in 2025. In the race for AI dominance, the world’s largest technology firms are hungry for more. A lot more.

Different AI functions consume different amounts of electricity. Training differs from inference, and within each basic function, electricity use varies by task. Within inference, for example, generating a response to a simple inquiry uses a fraction of the energy used to create images like Daisy Bell above, which in turn uses a fraction of what it takes to make the plethora of ridiculous, fake, and otherwise useless videos that have proliferated on social media.

To provide a rough sense of scale, using a simplifying assumption rather than a measured share of S&P’s data set, suppose AI accounted for 40% of U.S. data center electricity consumption (a figure derived by Our World In Data). The related AI consumption would be ~125 TWh.

How much is that? Enough to power some entire countries.

Slightly more than the total 2025 electricity consumption of the Netherlands (121 TWh) and Philippines (123 TWh). Just under that of Norway or Sweden (each ~137 TWh).

As a mere mental exercise, consider what it would mean if 10% of the 125 TWh of AI-related US electricity consumption were used to make useless pictures, ridiculous cat videos, and the like. The electricity used for such humanity-improving exercises would be comparable to the total annual electricity consumption of entire small countries like Costa Rica or Lithuania (each ~12.5 TWh), and it’s only a matter of time until it exceeds both.

Tech industry and financial analysts are rightly focused on revenue, expenses, capital expenditures (capex), the cost and depreciation cycles of Nvidia’s latest high-performance computer chips, and other key metrics when predicting the future of the world’s largest hyperscalers, AI’s proliferation, and their impact on the world’s economies and humanity. Electricity is the gating function often lost in that analysis, but it is clear by the actions of the world’s giant tech companies that they get it.

Electricity growth of the kind required by hyperscalers depends on natural gas (and to a lesser extent even diesel) in the short term, and natural gas and nuclear power in the long-term. If you doubt that, check the investments made by the world’s largest players– Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

As the 2026 SROWE documented, even after all the trillions spent on “renewable” energy, hydrocarbons plus coal still provide 86% of the human endeavor’s primary energy, and nearly 57% of its electricity. You might view AI as an existential threat to humanity. You may see it as the answer to all humanity’s problems. Or perhaps you consider it something in between (or don’t even care). Regardless, in the short to medium term, its future is, to some extent, as tied to hydrocarbon energy (and even coal: see China) as the humans it may someday dominate, exterminate, help reach new heights, or simply make more efficient, even if that includes using a small nation’s entire annual electricity consumption to make stupid cat videos.

While contemplating the relationship between AI’s proliferation/growth and its energy use, Reuters’ The Week In Breaking Views hit our inbox. “Rack and ruin” noted (emphasis ours):

“Stijn Van Nieuwerburgh of Columbia Business School estimates the AI boom will produce 183 gigawatts of data centre capacity in the United States alone by 2032, almost five times the pre-2025 figure. This splurge will cost more than $10 trillion and amount to more than 3.5% of US GDP over the period, making earlier investment crazes like railroads and telecoms look sober by comparison.”

New nuclear reactors are unlikely to supply much, if any, of the projected expansion by 2032, although restarts and uprates will provide some. Wind and solar (with batteries) can provide a small fraction, and account for about 10% of planned BTM projects, but judging by where hyperscalers are spending the big money on power generation, their contributions are little more than rounding errors with green optics.

It is worth considering the relationship between the enormous global capex being thrown at AI and that being spent by the very industry on which its natural gas-dependent future relies. How does global capex in data centers and AI compare with that of the oil and gas industry? Since the US is both the global leader in electricity consumption for AI and the largest producer of the natural gas on which its voracious electricity appetite depends, how do hyperscalers’ projected power demands in America square with projected growth in US natural gas production?

Buildings full of server racks and Nvidia chips without electricity are as useful to technology companies, their customers and investors as anchors are to drowning people. Let’s take a look at hyperscalers’ announced plans and the realities surrounding the electrons that power them.

We begin with a framing that seems almost impossible to comprehend given the importance of each to human living standards: 2026 looks to be the first year in which global capital expenditure on data centers and AI will roughly equal the total worldwide investment in the oil and gas sector – upstream, midstream, and downstream. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the capex of just five technology companies is now larger than global investment in upstream oil and natural gas production.

There is no shortage of irony in the fact that virtually everything inside a data center, and the building itself, relies on oil, natural gas, coal, and/or diesel in some way, shape, or form. From the concrete floors and steel framing to the electrical distribution, cooling equipment, and pipework to the cable insulation, circuit-board resins, seals, coatings, and plastic components to fiber-optic infrastructure, silicon chips, and complete servers. Like it or lump it, none of it would exist but for the material extraction, high-temperature heat, and chemical feedstocks provided by oil, natural gas, and/or coal.

And that’s all before we even get to their copious electricity consumption and the fuels that power it. The inconvenient reality is that data center buildings and their contents depend on hydrocarbons and coal.

In their latest earnings disclosures, Microsoft, Meta, and Alphabet’s Google announced spending plans that put combined capital expenditure across the four largest hyperscalers, including Amazon, at nearly $750 billion. Oracle recently announced investments of $90 billion–$95 billion for fiscal 2027. Large players like Apple, Nvidia, and others have similarly committed tens of billions more. Together with the billions and hundreds of millions announced by firms around the globe you’ve mostly never heard of chasing their own AI fortunes, it all adds up to around $1 trillion in annual capex.

In an October 19th note to investors, J.P. Morgan Global Research “projects global spending on AI capex to reach $5.5 trillion by 2030 and for $900 billion to be spent in 2026 alone.”

Compare those figures with the investments planned by the worldwide oil and gas industry. According to its World Energy Investment 2026 report, the IEA predicts that capex across the fossil fuel supply chain will be just over $1 trillion this year: $496 billion for oil, $331 for natural gas, and $183 billion for coal.

It is clear that natural gas is the go-to fuel for hyperscalers who want their GPUs up and running quickly, whether they rely on grid electricity or build their own systems behind the meter (BTM). Once fleets of large AP-1000-class nuclear reactors and whatever SMR designs win the commercial race are sorted out, built, and come online, nuclear will be the long-term, reliable power answer for hyperscalers alongside natural gas, but a full U.S. nuclear buildout will take more than two decades.

environMENTAL is a reader-supported publication, free to all. If you enjoy our work, we hope you’ll consider supporting it with a voluntary paid subscription (only $36 annually)

This is where things get interesting. Data centers can be built and filled with server racks, servers, cooling, and electrical distribution equipment, and all the other trappings in 12-18 months. But large loads of hundreds of megawatts or gigawatts that rely on the grid will be in the queue for much longer than that.

Their option? Build BTM. But either way, there’s no escaping the gating functions of electricity-generation equipment and fuel, and neither operates on the same schedule that Big Tech and its developers and contractors can stand up buildings. A Rabobank research note sums up the situation nicely (emphasis ours):

The US pipeline of data center projects exceeds 160GW of planned data center capacity, with more than 130GW of colocated energy resources announced to serve them. Gas-based generation accounts for more than 80 percent of that announced total.

What matters most is not simply that gas dominates the pipeline, but why it dominates. Gas is not a single category. Heavy-duty turbines and combined-cycle plants carry lead times of 36 to 84 months, with new orders now facing wait times of up to seven years. These technologies will not energize new capacity in the near term. The equipment set to actually clear first is a different subset of the gas fleet: reciprocating engines, aeroderivatives, and smaller frame turbines that deploy in 12 to 24 months. The market is not selecting the most elegant long-term solution; it is selecting the fastest workable one. In an industry where months of delay can strand billions of dollars of IT hardware and deferred revenue, speed to energization has become more valuable than long-run efficiency. The technologies gaining share today are not necessarily those best suited to run a campus for decades. They are the ones that can be permitted, delivered, installed, and financed on the timeline AI infrastructure demands.

Cleanview tracks U.S. data center proliferation. The website provides an excellent dashboard for tracking the projects.

Technology kudzu | Cleanview.co

The three major producers of combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant configurations – GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, and Mitsubishi – each deliver around 20-30 GW annually, with all three planning major expansions to increase output. U.S. utilities have plans for an additional ~60 GW of natural gas-fired generation through 2030 according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). About half of that is to meet load growth and replace retiring generation assets, while the other half is planned to serve data centers. As a result, hyperscalers are scrambling to source gas-fired power generation equipment for BTM projects wherever they can. With a shortage of high-capacity CCGT plants and simple-cycle turbines, other generation technologies are in high demand.

As the Rabobank report notes, natural gas-fueled reciprocating (piston-driven) engines by Caterpillar and others with outputs of 2.5-35 megawatts (MW) can be deployed in 1-2 years. Aeroderivatives, essentially aircraft engine-derived gas turbines designed for stationary power generation, offer small, fast-ramping modularity, with much of the kit factory-assembled blocks. Typical outputs run in the 25-50 MW range per unit. Other industrial engines can provide higher MW output than either aeroderivatives or reciprocating engines, but nothing close to that of larger-scale turbines, especially CCGTs.

Heavy-duty simple-cycle and combined-cycle gas turbines, such as those made by GE Vernova, Siemens Energy, and Mitsubishi Power, carry the bulk of the weight in the large-scale BTM pipeline. The table below shows the natural gas engine types and projected number of GW in the pipeline for data center BTM projects, with the required capex using the midpoint of the cost for each power source, all from Rabobank’s report:

The figures provide useful perspective on the estimated $735 billion in capex planned by Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Amazon in 2026. The $147 billion in total estimated cost for 74.3 GW of BTM gas-fired generation by U.S. data centers amounts to ~20% of the big four’s capex. (Rabobank also shows 11 GW total of wind and solar and another 11 GW battery storage, each comprising 8% of the 133 GW BTM pipeline, for perspective.)

The numbers show that hyperscalers have figured out how to patch together whatever always-on, natural-gas-fired electricity generation they can muster, wherever they can find it, even when utilities take too long to provide it. Until the hoped-for U.S. nuclear build-out is complete years from now, hyperscalers are acting as though natural gas has them by the curlies.

Which brings us to the matter of the gas itself. The graphic below comes from EIA’s October 2026 Short-Term Energy Outlook. We added the red line to draw your attention to U.S. dry natural gas production.

Still gassy | EIA

As EIA’s graphic shows, U.S. dry natural gas production has been increasing at an annual average rate of approximately 4 Bcf/d each year since 2024. Assuming this production-growth rate continues, total production would reach around 128-130 bcf/d by the end of 2030.

A substantial portion of the ~16 bcf/d growth between now and 2030 is likely already committed to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports. The latest DOE construction inventory indicates about 18 Bcf/day of additional U.S. LNG export capacity scheduled to come online through 2030. All other U.S. uses, from household heating to industrial processes and data centers, are competing for the same molecules.

A modern 100 MW natural gas-fired combined-cycle power plant running continuously consumes ~0.017 bcf/d. 1 GW worth of such plants consumes .17 bcf/d, so every 6 GW consumes ~1 bcf/d.

All the other natural gas-burning engines and turbines in our table above actually consume more gas per unit of energy output than CCGTs, but for simplicity’s sake, we’ll use .17 bcf/d gas consumption for each 1 GW.

Using the simplified metric of 0.17 bcf/d per GW, the 74.3 GW of BTM natural gas generation in our table above from Rabobank’s report, running continuously at full power, would consume at least 12.5 bcf/d in 2030 under this full-output assumption (a less-efficient technology mix would require even more gas per unit of electricity). That amount would consume about ¾ of the likely growth in U.S. dry natural gas production at that date. The full 60 GW of projected grid-connected natural gas generation additions that American utilities plan to bring online by the same date would require roughly ~10 bcf/d if run continuously at the same assumed fuel requirement.

The announced generating pipeline implies gas demand large enough to compete seriously with other sources of demand growth. Not every project will proceed, not every plant will run continuously, and some additions will replace existing generation with different gas consumption profiles, so this is not a forecast but rather flagging a stress test. Nevertheless, the scale warrants asking whether gas production and delivery infrastructure can expand alongside LNG exports and domestic electricity generation, home heating, and industrial demand.

Which brings us to our conclusion. Pissed-off communities probably won’t stop hyperscalers’ data center sprawl. Debt and equity markets, or the cost or availability of GPUs won’t stop them, either. But the absence of the electrons necessary to support their growth plans, and lack of availability of the equipment with which to generate them, will.

Data center projects possessing firm power purchase agreements with utilities will get their electricity. Those planning BTM projects who have already secured or ordered generation equipment will make their own. But the idea that 160 GW or more of data centers will come online as planned in the U.S. by the end of 2030 ignores what it takes to deliver the electricity to enable such growth, including generation equipment and the availability of the natural gas on which ~80% of it relies.

That reality appears hard to avoid. As the Rabobank report notes:

Not all of this announced capacity will move forward on the current timeline. After accounting for permitting status, firm equipment orders, secured fuel contracts, and realistic project phasing, S&P Global Energy expects approximately 22GW to 32GW of on-site generation to be deployed by 2030, equal to roughly one-quarter of new data center capacity through the end of the decade.

If 27 GW (the midpoint of S&P Global’s 22GW – 32GW figure) were gas-fired and operated continuously at the presumed CCGT gas requirement, it would consume about 4.5 bcf/d. While that amount would represent about a quarter of U.S. dry natural gas production growth through 2030 if the present trend continues, at least it isn’t completely at odds with the physics of electricity-generation equipment and the fuel that powers it.

U.S. hyperscalers’ ambitious plans do not compute with the physical reality of the electrons and hydrocarbon molecules on which they rely. Meanwhile, a pile of capital will be incinerated in pursuit of the capacity to lift humanity to new heights, eliminate it, or just make more stupid cat videos.

“Like” this post if you’d prefer electrons be wasted making stupid dog videos.

Leave us a comment. We reply to all. Refuels the tank here.

Leave a comment

environMENTAL is a reader-supported publication, free to all. If you enjoy our work, we hope you’ll consider supporting it with a voluntary paid subscription (only $36 annually).

If you’d like to help us grow, please restack this post, and share it as well.

Share environMENTAL