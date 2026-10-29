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Pat Robinson's avatar
Pat Robinson
8h

It’s too bad the anti-human reptiles were so successful in demonizing nuclear, putting us back decades.

It was never about the dangers of nuclear, that was just the weapon used to prevent us from having abundant energy, the stated intent was to limit then shrink population.

At this point I somedays actually hope that co2 really is an existential threat so that Jane Fonda and all the rest go to their graves knowing they actually destroyed the planet.

Meanwhile, let’s go on the nuclear and save the gas for manufacturing.

Faster the better.

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3 replies by environMENTAL and others
Bruce McIntyre's avatar
Bruce McIntyre
9h

As a Canuck, with some Nat Gas investments I would encourage the consideration for some local outsourcing to ease your pain. 😁

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1 reply by environMENTAL
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